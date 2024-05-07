The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The front pages are dominated by reports of criminal charges having been filed against former prime minister Joseph Muscat and others in the wake of the Vitals hospitals deal inquiry.

Times of Malta reports that the scandal has reached 'a critical point'.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister raised more questions about how the inquiry was carried out.

l-orizzont quotes Robert Abela insisting on the proper administration of justice.

In-Nazzjon says Muscat was placed under a €30 million asset freeze. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech again insisting on the publication of the Vitals inquiry report in full. It says PN MPs walked out of parliament after their request for debate on the need for the report to be published was rebuffed.