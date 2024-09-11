The unexpected death of former PN MP Karl Gouder dominates the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta points out that he had just announced his intention to run for election as party general secretary. The Malta Independent describes Gouder as a long-time PN stalwart. In-Nazzjon says he was a man of principle who put the people's welfare first.

In other stories, Times of Malta, MaltaToday and l-orizzont report that a magisterial inquiry debunked lies about a man's sudden death while awaiting hospital treatment and no negligence by medical staff was found.

In-Nazzjon reports that people accused of benefit fraud have named former MP Silvio Grixti in court. It also says that a man suspected of having delivered a threatening note to European Commissioner Helena Dalli has been arrested.