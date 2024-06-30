The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an extensive interview with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who said Labour risks losing the general election unless it changes its ways.

The newspaper also reports how a meeting between Yorgen Fenech and an Easygas director at an office in the office of the prisons' director of strategy was recorded on CCTV.

The Malta Independent quotes the head of the PN's youth wing saying the results of the EP elections were more representative than those of local councils.

MaltaToday focuses on the prime minister's dilemma on who to nominate to serve as European Commissioner.

Illum says there are serious concerns about the deteriorating situation at Mater Dei Hospital.

It-Torċa says the government's financial performance in the first five months of the year was the second best ever. The newspaper also says it, and its sister paper l-orizzont are not on the Russian sanctions list of Maltese media.

KullĦadd says 500 have applied for the skills pass.