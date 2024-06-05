Legendary singer Tom Jones will return to Malta this July to perform at a concert at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

The Welsh singer best known for songs like, ‘It’s Not Unusual, ‘She’s a Lady’ and ‘Sex Bomb’, has bagged numerous awards in his long career.

The 83-year-old singer announced the concert on Facebook on Wednesday.

He previously performed in Malta in 2009 and now 15 years later, will perform at the MFCC on July 16. The concert is organised by Greatt and NnG.

"Greatt & NnG are thrilled to bring this extraordinary talent to the island, making this concert a landmark event," the organisers said.

Tickets priced from €25 to €80 are on sale at showshappening.com.

It will be a busy day for music lovers, as the concert clashes with Isle of MTV, where Nelly Furtado, will join British singer Raye and DJ Snake on the Floriana Granaries.

Ed Sheeran will hold a concert at Ta' Qali on June 26.