The China Cultural Centre in Malta will host a cultural talk themed ‘Dialogue with the World through the Beauty of Chinese Clothing’ on its venue at 7pm on Monday, May 27, featuring Prof. Chu Yan, renowned as one of China's top 10 fashion designers. With significant contributions to costume design in drama, film, and TV, Prof. Yan's expertise will illuminate the beauty of Chinese clothing. Her lecture will explore the intricate elegance of ancient attire, the profound depths of ritual culture, and the essence of Chinese fashion in the modern era.

Prof. Chu Yan

Prof. Chu Yan is from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Director of the Institute of Chinese Cultural Aesthetics of the New Era. Since 2015, she has been invited by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism to deliver lectures in over 10 countries and regions, showcasing her global perspective. From ancient costume to contemporary fashion, Prof. Chu’s presentations delve into traditional aesthetics, the evolution of costumes, and the cultural exchange between East and West. Through immersive exhibitions and shows, she highlights the beauty of Chinese attire, fostering dialogue with global civilisation and contributing to mutual understanding and friendship among diverse peoples through the integration and communication of dress culture.

At its core, the lecture will be commemorating the enduring charm of Chinese fashion, spanning from the lavish styles of the Tang Dynasty to its contemporary fusion with international trends. Through the medium of clothing, a potent vessel of cultural expression, the lecture aims to showcase not only the venerable traditions of Chinese culture but also the innovative spirit of contemporary China.

Entrance is free but reservation is recommended due to limited space. Please e-mail events2024ccc@gmail.com to secure your seat. The lecture will be in Chinese with English interpretation.

The China Cultural Centre is located at 173, Melita Street, Valletta.