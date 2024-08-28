It was gridlock along much of Regional Road on Wednesday morning following a four-car collision on the major thoroughfare.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that nobody was injured in the collision but confirmed that it had caused major tailbacks.

Google Maps traffic data as of 1 pm showed intense traffic on northbound routes from Marsa to Kappara. Traffic on southbound lanes was less congested but still busy in the area stretching between Msida and Marsa.

There were similar traffic woes for motorists in the Qormi area, following a crash between a car and truck at the Imgħallaq roundabout. Nobody was injured in that crash, either.

Both crashes coincided with an August downpour that hit the Maltese islands on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office at Malta International Airport has forecast thundery showers for Wednesday and is warning of a possible thunderstorm on Thursday.