Young people in search of a rewarding and meaningful career path should consider healthcare and medicine, according to Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, the director of the Division of Country Health Policies and Systems at WHO Europe.

She shared her message as one of the 14 women featured in the calendar ‘Women Who Lead – Trailblazers in Health’ launched by the Women for Women Foundation, an NGO that seeks to support women’s well-being and economic independence.

The calendar celebrates the achievements of exceptional women who are leading the way in the health sector.

According to the National Statistics Office, in 2022, 15.4% of graduates achieved a qualification in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). These were 597 male graduates and 247 female graduates.

The Global Gender Gap Report 2023 highlighted the stark reality of gender inequality in STEM. Despite women comprising almost half (49.3%) of total employment across non-STEM occupations globally, they represent just 29.2% of all STEM workers

Azzopardi-Muscat said: “In a world increasingly dominated by AI and algorithms some people will remain irreplaceable – these are the people who deliver humane care and emotional support. A career in medicine or healthcare combines the excitement of cutting-edge science and technology with the warmth and fulfilment of a meaningful and positive contribution to society. The hours are long, the job often physically and emotionally exhausting – yet, it remains a rewarding and powerful experience – that of being trusted by others who literally put their lives in your hands.”

Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health and Director General for Public Health, said it was important to encourage women to take up careers in science, especially in healthcare.

'This field offers making a real difference in people's lives'

“This field offers a wonderful combination of scientific advancement and the chance to make a real difference in people’s lives which would be visible in front of your own eyes… Choosing a career in healthcare science doesn’t just change the lives of those who take it up but of those whom we serve.”

Gynaecologist Isabelle Stabile, who is featured in the calendar with her daughter Natalie Psaila Stabile, said medicine is a rewarding career because the impact on patients’ lives is visible and can be immediate.

“It’s good to feel that we are helping patients in a tangible way. We are also very honoured that people allow us a peek into their lives, giving us an interesting view. One challenge is keeping up to date with new knowledge which is a career-long process,” she said.

The women, who were photographed by Therese Debono, included: dermatology and venereology consultant Valeska Padovese; general and oncoplastic breast surgeon Elaine Borg; obstetrician and gynaecologist Jean Calleja-Agius; plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon Juanita Parnis; consultant paediatric surgeon Julie Galea; pharmacist Daniela Magro; midwife Carmen Wareing; dental surgeon Yvette Zahra; electrophysiologist and cardiologist Melanie Zammit Burg; and consultant radiologist Lara Sammut.

The proceeds from this calendar will support the Women for Women Foundation’s initiatives aimed at empowering women to overcome barriers, take bold steps and pursue their dreams.

Foundation general manager Elaine Compagno said: “The calendar is more than a celebration of women’s achievements in health; it’s a call to action to invest in a future where every woman has the chance to succeed, regardless of her circumstances.”

https://womenforwomen.com.mt/calendar-2025/