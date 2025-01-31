As the island-regions continue to evolve, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services Gozo Directorate remains committed to addressing its unique challenges while embracing new opportunities for growth and development. The Directorate’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all service users, including those living in Gozo.

Reflecting on the past year 2024

With a clear commitment to social welfare, inclusion, and community empowerment the Directorate has responded to the needs of the different population groups, ensuring no one is left behind. Working closely with its professionals, it has provided specialised support to those facing particular social challenges namely domestic violence, homelessness, unemployment and financial difficulties.

A key focus of the Gozo Directorate has been family support. By creating a networking support group for parents dealing with challenging issues the Directorate organised regular monthly sessions that raised awareness on certain current social matters. These sessions covered a broad range of topics including; understanding different parenting styles, -reflecting on the parenting approach in view of the participant’s child and family situation-’—and building a positive connection with our children, amongst others.

Additionally, the Gozo Directorate extended its outreach to the Xlendi community. Professionals visited the locality, engaged with residents, business owners and key stakeholders such as the Community Police, the Mayor and the churchRector in order to develop comprehensive strategies for addressing the needs and concerns effectively.

This initiative cultivated a sense of familiarity between professionals and locals and laid the groundwork for the potential establishment of a new Community Family Centre, bringing FSWS services closer to the residents.

Looking ahead to 2025

The Gozo Directorate now plans to further enhance the island’s social infrastructure. Priorities for 2025 include the development of sustainable solutions for homelessness as well as a Counselling and Crisis Intervention Hub to promote social inclusion and engagement.

The Directorate is committed to continuous development, ensuring its workforce is equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to provide high-quality services. Particular attention will be given to training the Social Workers in order to address the growing need for child protection services.

Since its inception in 2018, the Directorate has worked to ensure that vulnerable individuals receive comprehensive assistance in rebuilding their lives. This holistic approach aligns with the broader goals of nurturing independence and dignity for all service users. Collaboration with local social stakeholders remains a cornerstone of the Directorate’s approach.

Furthermore, the Gozo Directorate is set to introduce an integration programme for teens facing challenging issues. This initiative aims to promote resilience and well-being among the younger population. The programme is designed to raise awareness on certain current social matters and provide opportunities for networking between these teens and integration within the community.

As we look ahead to 2025, the FSWS Gozo Directorate continues to play a crucial role in shaping Gozo’s social landscape. From supporting vulnerable groups to outreaching communities, from reaching out to families to empowering youth and strengthening essential social infrastructure. Indeed, the Directorate’s unwavering commitment to improving the well-being of all Gozo residents ensures that every member of the community is given the opportunity to thrive.

Fabienne Grech, Manager Gozo Operations, FSWS Gozo Branch Operations.