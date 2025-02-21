Anti-corruption organisation Transparency International has criticised MP Michael Farrugia for insinuating that the Daphne Foundation is to blame for Malta's lowest ever score in corruption rankings.

The former Labour minister was speaking in parliament on Wednesday during the second reading of the proposed reform to magisterial inquiries.

In his closing remarks, Farrugia invited "anyone listening" to "find out who Transparency International's national contact for Malta is".

He added: "Google Transparency International, choose Malta and see who it is. No wonder Transparency International reports about Malta are what they are."

Malta's national contact is listed as The Daphne Foundation, an NGO set up by the journalist's family after her October 2017 murder. Farrugia was Home Affairs Minister between June 2017 and January 2020, serving in that role when Caruana Galizia was assassinated.

In a post on X, Transparency International said Farrugia's accusation was "totally false."

It said Transparency International uses 13 data sources to construct the Corruption Perceptions Index, "none affiliated with the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation or any of our chapters".

It listed its data sources as including the World Bank, the World Economic Forum and the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"The responsibility for Malta’s poor performance on the Index belongs to the government alone," it continued.

"The factors that have led to Malta’s drop on the CPI have already been widely known. The abuse of power by officials in Malta to the benefit of private interests and to the detriment of public health, and the criminal charges against former PM Joseph Muscat and other former public officers in connection with the three hospitals agreement with Vitals and Steward Healthcare, contributed to Malta’s worst-ever score on the annual index."

The organisation observed that most of the public inquiry recommendations into Caruana Galizia's assassination have yet to be implemented, including the government addressing rule of law deficiencies in the country.

"Instead of criticising civil society organisations like the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, the government of Malta should work with them to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and the rule of law," Transparency International said.

Malta was given a score of 46 out of 100 in TI's Corruption Perceptions Index, the first time its score dipped below 50 since first appearing in the publication in 2012.