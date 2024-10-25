Transport Malta has failed to explain new driving test pass rates that show some examiners are failing up to 87% of learners, while others are failing just 16%.

Data presented in parliament earlier this week showed significant inconsistencies in the pass rates of the 14 examiners responsible for testing drivers in category B (passenger cars) since January 2023.

Replying to a question from the PN’s Mark Anthony Sammut, Transport Minister Chris Bonett published data showing that 58.4% failed the test for a standard car driving licence.

But the data also showed varying pass rates depending on the examiner.

The data presented to parliament earlier this week.

Asked to explain, a spokesperson said only that the ministry and Transport Malta “take full responsiblity” for ensuring a fair and consistent driving test environment.

It said it will launch new long-term measures to address the issue in the coming months.

Sammut said authorities should investigate the varying pass rates.

“Unless there’s some sort of explanation, the data raises the question of whether any form of moderation is being applied across the different examiners to ensure consistency and fairness in the driving test,” Sammut said.

It does not make sense that the random chance of failure varies so greatly depending on who your examiner is, he added.

“This merits a deeper investigation,” he said. “Is an examiner being overly harsh, or is another examiner being too lenient? And why? Can we be assured there are no external factors motivating this behaviour?”