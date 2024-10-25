The environmental watchdog launched a public consultation on measures to better protect 13 terrestrial Natura 2000 sites.

In a statement, the Environment and Resources Authority said the conservation objectives and measures build on the existing management plans and conservation orders for these sites.

The public is being encouraged to provide its input to help ERA strengthen site management by establishing clear, actionable conservation objectives and measures, and therefore ensuring the protection of the unique habitats and species that these areas support.

The 13 terrestrial Natura 2000 sites are:

Pembroke area

Il-Maqluba

Is-Simar

Is-Salini

L-Għadira s-Safra u l-Iskoll tal-Għallis

Ramla tat-Torri area and l-Irdum tal-Madonna

Għar Dalam

Cittadella

Il-Ballut ta’ Marsaxlokk

Għadira area

Filfla and the islands arounf it

St Paul's islands (Selmunett)

Il-Magħluq tal-Baħar (Marsascala)

The consultation documents may be accessed here and contributions can be submitted via era.policy@era.org.mt or the feedback form at publicconsultation.gov.mt