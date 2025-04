A tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Malta late on Thursday, with its epicentre just 16 km off Mellieħa.

The tremor hit around 11.58pm, shaking many parts of the island.

The quake had a very shallow depth of 5km.

"I was in my living room and the building really shook. My cats were spooked," said one resident in Cospicua.

Several people were woken up in the early hours on Wednesday, when a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit off the coast of Catania.

More to follow