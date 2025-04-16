Several people were woken up in the early hours on Wednesday, when a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit off the coast of Catania.

According to the United States Geological Survey online monitor, the earthquake hit 37km south-southeast of Palizzi Marina in Reggio Calabria at 3.26am.

It was recorded at a depth of 48.5km.

The tremor was felt across the island, including in Sliema, Marsascala, Attard and Qawra. Some people took to social media to express shock, while others said they felt nothing and remained fast asleep.

Some said that while they did not feel the tremor, their pets did, with dogs barking across their neighbourhood. Others said their bird pets were also agitated and started flying around erratically in their cages.

A St Julian's resident said she noticed the chandelier in her room swinging, while a Cospicua woman said she saw the furniture, including the bed, shaking back and forth.