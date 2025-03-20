The Manoel Theatre is staging Is-Surmast by Trevor Zahra, in a special performance marking 30 years since the play was first performed at Malta’s national theatre.

Directed by Joseph Galea and starring Charles Sammut, this Maltese language comedy-drama is set to be a treat for audiences of all ages.

The script is based on Zahra’s novel of the same name and focuses on the character of Carmelo Ciantar: an eccentric and lovable headmaster (surmast) at a primary school, who was willing to ignore the instructions of his superiors in order to allow his school to run the same way he ran his home, that is based on his own personal whims and following in the footsteps of St Philomena.

Things run smoothly at home and school, until an old family friend returns from England and turns things upside down for Carmelo.

This production of Is-Surmast is directed by Joseph Galea and is performed by Charles Sammut in the lead role, Mario Spiteri (Snitz), Andre Mangion, Ryan Mark Debattista, Antonella Galea Loffreda, Marceline Galea, Anthony Ellul, Claudia Mizzi and Emanuel Cassar, along with a number of young performers playing the roles of the school students. The original music is composed by Albert Garzia.

Is-Surmast is being staged at the Manoel from April 4 to 6, with shows starting at 7.30pm and a matinée performance on April 6 at 3.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from here or by visiting the box office on Old Theatre Street or calling (+356) 2124 6389. The box office is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.