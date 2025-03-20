The importance of a holistic education cannot be overstated. It is as essential to the well-being of an individual as breath itself.

Without the latter, one would not be able to live, yet, the absence of the former leads to mere existence, rather than a life fulfilled. This is because an individual’s nature is to interact with others and not to live solitarily.

One should, in fact, take steps to engage with others, rather than waiting for others to reach out to him. In order to do so, one should nurture respect and integrity within oneself and become a source of wisdom which supports others, rather than engage in unmitigated destructive competition.

The question hence presents itself: are our educational services leading to the reaching of this aim? Is it nurturing this ethos among our student population?

The efforts channelled by respective stakeholders, primarily parents and educators, are massive. Therefore, we must seek to ensure that the efforts bear long-term benefits which strengthen society.

Following my experience as an assistant head, I would like to present a few thoughts which may shed some light on possible future educational strategies.

Both Church and State need to refocus on that which transcends fluid pedagogical practices. We have to recalibrate our focus on the core elements that lead to the solid and integral formation of our young citizens’ character. We have to be led by the philosophical principle that underlines the adage ‘the conclusion respects the premise’.

First and foremost, we have to truly comprehend what the term ‘education’ means and if we are truly adept for the vocational calling of an educator. It would be futile to struggle in the complexities of education if one does not feel at home in such a vocation.

Etymologically, ‘education’ has Latin roots in the term ‘educere’ which translates into one who emanates skills from oneself; thus, the school environment should be conducive to and promote each individual’s skills.

Inclusion has brought together many talents within the school community. However, I would like to point out that there is a salient issue which, I believe, has been ignored: the misinterpretation of inclusion.

Inclusion does not demand that each student must attend classes of irrelevant subjects. Let us say that the student does not need Latin. One should not, at all costs, attend Latin classes, given that it will not be beneficial to him in the long term.

It would be wise if decision-makers were to be in touch with the classroom environment while implementing changes

This may strike an emotional chord as parents may react defensively when they realise that their child cannot cope with all subjects they desire. I do realise that parents may believe that their son is perhaps skilled in every area, however, this may be harmful to parent and child alike.

A maxim in the gospel illustrates my point far better than my attempts; when Christ alludes to the skills and potential one exhibits at different stages in life. This encourages the teacher to provide students with adequate levels of content which address one’s needs, rather than weighing one down with excessive content, some of which may prove to be of limited value beyond the relevant exam.

However, this is a double-edged sword as the educator, in an attempt not to weigh students down, might not address the skills of high-achieving students.

Differentiated learning is the ideal but for such a concept to be implemented, schools must have massive support from all the stakeholders concerned.

It is thus advisable to reconsider some decisions that have been already taken, which will affect the future of our schools and the education provided to future generations. Despite all the good intentions that may have enlightened such major changes in the classroom environment, it might be possible that such decisions and subsequent practices are not conducive to the provision of a ‘better’ education.

Decisions have been reversed in the past, so it is not at all impossible. It would be wise if decision-makers were to be in touch with the classroom environment while implementing changes. This might dampen the contrast between the demands imposed by the decisions and the reality on the ground.

During ‘class supporting visits’ conducted regularly at our school, we provide support to our teachers who have to deal with a very challenging reality in the classroom. Such challenges are exacerbated by the difficult social and personal situations of some students.

It is imperative that we, as educators, maintain our efforts to provide a holistic education to our learners. However, in order for such efforts to be more efficient and bear the desired results, we must take into consideration another major issue concerning the example set by professional practitioners at our schools.

In order to provide a holistic education, teachers must walk the talk or, rather, lead our students by example. Our learners not only need academic guidance but also moral guidance, which teachers may provide in the school environment. This may, to an extent, abate the glaring loopholes in terms of conduct and decency in our ‘progressive’ society.

Harking back to the origins of the term ‘education’, rooted in the Latin ‘educere’, also ropes in our responsibility to elicit one’s skills, not exclusively the academic ones but also the interpersonal and intrapersonal skills.

Thus, a reflection on the methodologies used at our schools is a must since permissibility seems rife within our student population. It is also evident that our young population has a lack of respect towards authority, a lack of concern towards the common heritage and, to some extent, a lack of respect towards their parents who have striven to provide a healthy upbringing, with the ultimate aim of providing better life opportunities than they might have ever dreamt of.

When we become more enlightened on the issues currently affecting our students, can we put our minds and conscience at rest?

Mgr Joseph Zammit, JUD, is a former assistant head at the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, Gozo.