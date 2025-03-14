Updated: 11.04am

A truck driver was injured after his vehicle overturned, spilling the entire load of construction sand across the road near Mdina on Friday morning.

The accident happened on Triq Buqana in Rabat at around 10am. The spillage caused both carriageways of the main road leading to Mġarr to be closed to traffic.

The driver, a 35-year old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition has not yet been disclosed. 

In a Facebook post, Transport Malta announced that it had closed the road in both directions until the vehicle and the sand are cleared away.

