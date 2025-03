Police have seized a 98kg haul of cocaine hidden inside a container of frozen shrimp.

The container was shipped from Guayaquil in Ecuador and in Malta en route to Genoa, Italy.

Customs officials ordered a search of the container on Wednesday after a routine inspection raised suspicions.

That search revealed packets of cocaine hidden between boxes of shrimp.

The drugs haul was announced in a statement by the police on Friday.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the incident.