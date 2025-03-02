Prime Minister Robert Abela has described the chaotic meeting between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump as "worrying".

The meeting at the White House on Friday descended into a shouting match, with Zelensky being berated by Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"These are not easy times. What we saw [on Friday] was worrying," Abela said.

But while Trump and Vance's behaviour was widely condemned by leaders from across the world, Abela offered no such support for Zelensky, instead choosing to emphasise Malta's commitment to peace.

"We always start from the point of principle that this was an unjust aggression by Russia on Ukraine, but it's important to reiterate Malta's position that the only solution to this war is peace. However, there does not seem to be a strong movement in Europe to restore peace," Abela said.

Abela repeated Malta's offer to host a summit between European nations, the US and other allies to discuss the best way forward, which he said came about after a suggestion by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

"There is no other solution except to sit around a table and establish peace. To achieve this, there are certain compromises that have to be made.

"We can't have a situation whereby certain parties in the EU stamp their feet and insist that the only way to end the war is a Ukrainian victory," the prime minister said, adding that he does not believe Ukraine can win the war.

"I also don't think the EU can continue to finance this war without the participation and assistance of the United States. To believe otherwise is to venture into dangerous territory. It would put disproportionate financial pressures on countries, which would have to cut funding to sectors such as healthcare and the environment to continue to finance war."

Abela said there were countries, which he did not mention by name, that had a vested interest in prolonging the war either because of their weapon industries or because they wanted to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction, "so a little more destruction benefits them."

"[Friday's] episode makes one think about what will happen in the coming months. It would be a mistake to condemn the American side or the Ukrainian side, because we are offering to be an interlocutor for peace and taking sides would undermine the credibility of that offer," Abela said.

The prime minister concluded by saying that Malta's neutrality and non-alignment were not up for discussion.