Two teenagers on Monday pleaded guilty to grievously injuring four youngsters in a fight at Gianpula car park in the early hours of October 26.

All the victims were aged under 18. Two of them were seriously injured, with one of them needing corrective surgeries because of nasal fractures and other injuries below the eyes.

Four teenagers, all male, were arraigned on Monday, facing identical charges. While two of them aged 17 and 19, pleaded guilty, the other two, aged 18, denied the charges.

The court was told that 12 hours after the fight one of the victims turned up at Siġġiewi police station with his parents to report the case. He did not go earlier because he needed medical assistance in hospital.

Magistrate Monica Vella granted bail pending judgement for the two who had pleaded guilty, and imposed a curfew between 10pm and 6am. The accused were also ordered to deposit €500 and a personal guarantee of €3000 each.

During arguments over bail for the other accused the prosecution objected mainly because of the fear of tampering with evidence. Once their friends were sentenced, they would be compellable witnesses too. The fear of tampering had increased twofold after two of the teens admitted, argued AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli.

The court stated that a decision on bail would be delivered in chambers.

Upon a joint request by all defence lawyers, the court ordered a ban on all names of both defendants and victims since some of them were minors.

AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli and Inspector James Mallia prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri, Dustin Camilleri, Nicholas Mifsud, Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard assisted the defendants. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for one of the victims.

Debono told the court that all they requested was a protection order and adequate bail conditions to safeguard the minor who “after all was minding his own business when attacked.”