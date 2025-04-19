Two Albanian men have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies on private residences across multiple localities, the police said on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 33 and 46, are believed to be part of an international organised crime group.

The police said the two men had left Malta shortly after the robberies but were identified as returning to the country on a flight arriving in Malta in the early hours of Friday morning.

The two men were arrested upon their arrival at Malta International Airport and will appear in court before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech later on Saturday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police added that victims of the robberies were provided with support from the Victim Support Unit.