Updated 4pm

A man and a woman who were allegedly found in possession of some €500,000 worth of cocaine, stacked inside a secret compartment in their Mercedes vehicle shortly after getting off the fast ferry from Sicily, were remanded in custody on Thursday.

Eriko Mucaj, an 18-year-old pizzaiolo and Giovanna Scribano, a 46-year-old secretary, both from Ragusa, were targeted in an operation by the drug squad following a tip-off about a Mercedes vehicle with Italian number plates possibly used to smuggle drugs into Malta.

Police spotted the Mercedes disembarking from the catamaran late on Tuesday.

A woman, later identified as Scribano, was driving the car.

Further checks soon led investigators to Mucaj, who had stepped off the fast ferry on foot.

A personal search of the suspect yielded a key matching a Mercedes vehicle, but the youth insisted he had left his car in Sicily.

However, when the police pressed the car key, the lights of the Mercedes driven by the woman started flashing.

When approached by the police, the woman said that no one else had access to the car. She said she did not know Mucaj.

Customs sniffer dogs pointed the officers to the front seats of the vehicle.

At first glance, there appeared to be nothing suspicious, but when the vehicle was scanned, police discovered secret compartments which when opened later on in the presence of the woman, revealed the drug cache.

In a statement issued earlier on Thursday, the police said the drug has a street value of €500,000.

There were also some €1,000 in cash.

The hidden compartment where the drugs were stashed.

Scribano’s mobile phone also contained a number of messages allegedly bearing instructions as to where she was to park the vehicle and how to dispose of the cash.

Both suspects were arrested.

Upon arraignment on Thursday afternoon both pleaded not guilty to involvement in a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy, importation of the drug as well as possessing the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not intended for personal use.

Their defence lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage since neither of the two had a fixed address in Malta. Both were remanded in custody.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the arraignment.

AG lawyer Daniel Tabone and Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Charles Mercieca were counsel to Scribano.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio were counsel to Mucaj.