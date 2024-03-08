InterContinental Malta, has been recognized as a winner at the 31st Annual World Travel Awards winning two accolades. The iconic IHG hotel was voted as Malta's Leading Business Hotel 2024 & Malta's Leading Hotel Suite 2024. In both categories InterContinental was one of four hotels in Malta nominated. This year’s award also brings home the fourth consecutive award for the Highline Suites in category for Suites.

The World Travel Awards is globally recognised as the most prestigious honours programme in travel and tourism. On March 6, the finest travel brands from across Europe was unveiled at World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The event took place at The Ritz Cartlon, Berlin, excitingly co-located with ITB Berlin, where industry elites from across the region attended the red-carpet evening.

“It has been a privilege to host the opening ceremony of our 2024 Grand Tour in Berlin for an incredible evening acknowledging the pinnacle of Europe’s travel and tourism economy. I congratulate each and every one of our winners for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights,” said Graham Cooke, founder and president, World Travel Awards.

Cooke presented the awards to Marika Caruana Smith, and Stephen Coppini from InterContinental Malta.

“Securing this award for the fourth consecutive time solidifies our unwavering dedication to excellence,” said Caruana Smith, Director of Sales, Luxury & Entertainment. “Receiving such a prestigious recognition truly fills us with immense pride. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the public and our clients for their unwavering support.”

Coppini, Director of Sales, added: “Our facilities are meticulously crafted to cater to the needs of both leisure and business travellers, ensuring that every guest experience adds special value. We express our sincere appreciation to our supportive owners and dedicated partners for their commitment and loyalty. Together, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of delivering the IHG Promise to our esteemed guests."