Two men were charged on Saturday with two Lotto booth hold-ups that left at least one person slightly injured.

Ali Ahmad, 43, a Syrian national from St Paul’s Bay and Dejan Mrvos, 45, a Serbian national also from St Paul’s Bay, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two robberies were reported on Tuesday within three hours of each other. The first hold-up took place at 3.30pm at a lotto booth on the busy Triq Dun Karm, known as the Birkirkara bypass.

Prosecutors said they were informed of the second robbery in Burmarrad while they were still investigating the Birkirkara hold-up. The thief had escaped by the time the police arrived on site.

According to a 43-year-old cashier at the Burmarrad booth, the robber was armed with a knife. She was not injured, but the robber made away with some cash.

Investigators said the same van and knife was used for both hold-ups.

The pair were also connected to another robbery last month, in which €2,000 was stolen from a person walking in St Paul’s Bay.

Bail was denied by Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

Lawyers Brandon Bonnici, Stephen Gulia, Keith Rizzo and Joseph Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca appeared for Ahmad. Silvan Pulis appeared for Mrvos.