The police are searching for a man who carried out an armed robbery in a lotto booth in Birkirkara on Tuesday.

The police said it was informed of a robbery at around 3.30pm at a lotto booth located on the busy Triq Dun Karm, known as the Birkirkara bypass.

The masked thief, armed with a knife, put his hand through the window to grab cash from the cashier, a 57-year-old woman. The cashier was injured as she struggled to stop him from stealing the money.

A medical team assisted the woman, who was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for observation.

The police did not say how much was stolen.

The thief fled the scene, and a search is still underway.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case, while police investigations are still ongoing.