This February, Heritage Malta invites the public to celebrate Malta’s rich cultural heritage with two unique events – Castrum Maris at Fort St Angelo, and a special opening of the normally closed site of San Pawl Milqi in Burmarrad.

Today, on February 2, Fort St Angelo – standing on Vittoriosa’s outermost point as the boldest memorial of our islands’ strategic importance – is going back to its medieval days.

Re-enactors will bring to life the bustling stronghold of Castrum Maris in the 1400s. Photo: Silvio Pace

From 10am to 3pm, re-enactors from Historical Re-enactment Group Malta will bring to life the bustling stronghold of Castrum Maris in the 1400s.

Visitors will witness soldiers in period attire and armour and learn details about the weapons and supplies essential for the fort’s defence at the time. Standard admission fees apply, while Heritage Malta members, student and senior passport holders can enter for free.

Two re-enactors. Photo: Silvio Pace

The commemoration of St Paul’s Shipwreck takes centre stage at San Pawl Milqi in Burmarrad on February 10.

The site is traditionally believed to be where Publius, the Protos of the island, welcomed and hosted St Paul on the latter’s sojourn to the island around AD 60, giving the site its name.

This opportunity to visit the historic and typically closed site includes the celebration of a mass in Maltese at 10am and two guided tours delving into its archaeological and religious significance.

San Pawl Milqi in Burmarrad is traditionally believed to be where Publius welcomed and hosted St Paul. Photo: Heritage Malta

The Maltese tour begins at 9am, followed by the English tour at 11am. As spaces for each tour are limited, pre-booking is essential to secure a spot. For Heritage Malta members, an exclusive preview will be held on February 8. Participants will first enjoy a guided tour and then they will engage in hands-on archaeological activities, including excavation and artefact cataloguing with expert monitoring, for a truly unique morning. Attendance is free but spaces are limited, and advance booking is required.

Book your tickets now on heritagemalta.mt/store or by visiting any Heritage Malta Museum or site. For further details and to discover more events visit: heritagemalta.mt/whats-on.