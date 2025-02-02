As we embark on a new year, it is my pleasure to introduce Heritage Malta’s 2025 Events Calendar – a 12-month programme designed to bring people closer to Malta’s rich and diverse heritage in meaningful and innovative ways. With 153 events spanning various themes and locations, this calendar reflects an unwavering commitment to fostering discovery, exploration and engagement with our past, ensuring that heritage is not just something to be observed, but something to be lived and shared.

This year, we are especially proud to commemorate several significant anniversaries that highlight important moments in our nation’s history, including the 50th anniversary of the National War Museum, the 10th anniversary of Fort St. Elmo’s opening, the 110th anniversary of the first sketches of the Ħal Tarxien Prehistoric Complex, and the 460th Anniversary of the Great Siege. These anniversaries are not merely moments to reflect on, but opportunities to deepen our collective appreciation of the resilience and legacy that define us as a nation.

At Heritage Malta, inclusivity and accessibility are at the core of our mission. We have curated bilingual events to cater to both local communities and international patrons, tailored activities for groups with specific needs, and enhanced opportunities to benefit from the Student and Senior Passport schemes. Through collaborations with local artists and organisations, we are also ensuring a fusion of tradition and modernity, keeping our heritage relevant and vibrant for generations to come.

This vision is embodied in our new Peek into Heritage campaign, which builds on our ethos of our Part of Us slogan by inviting the public to not only identify with Malta’s heritage but to become active participants in exploring the treasures that we safeguard.

From exclusive behind-the-scenes tours to interactive workshops, family-friendly activities, solstice and equinox experiences, and Taste History gastronomic journeys, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues who contributed to bring this programme to life and to our patrons whose growing enthusiasm continues to drive us forward.

The new calendar is available on Heritage Malta’s website heritagemalta.mt/leaflets-and-brochures/, where visitors can explore the full line-up of events and book tickets online.

You may also follow Heritage Malta’s official WhatsApp Channel at bit.ly/HMWhatsappChannel for real-time updates and behind-the-scenes stories.

