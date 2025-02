A man and a woman were hospitalised on Monday morning after their car overturned in Paola.

The accident happened at about 10am at the bottom of Triq Il-Palma in Paola when their Toyota Vitz apparently clipped a centre strip and overturned, ending up in soil.

The car was being driven by a woman, 29 from Sta Venera accompanied by a man, also 29 from Marsa.

They were assisted out of the car by Civil Protection officers and taken to hospital for treatment.