Two French nationals, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital after the jet ski they were driving collided with a Gozo fast ferry on Friday. 

According to a police spokesperson, the accident occurred between Comino and Ħondoq Ir-Rummien at 1.45pm.

Both the driver of the jet ski, the man, and the female passenger were taken to Gozo General Hospital. 

At the time of publication, the police had no further details of their ages or medical conditions. 

A fast ferry spokesperson told Times of Malta that the authorities have been informed about the accident and necessary investigations are ongoing. The ferry was not damaged.

The fast ferry service is operating per schedule, according to the spokesperson. 

