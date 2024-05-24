E. coli contamination in two St Julian’s bays was caused by improper waste disposal into water culverts, the Water Services Corporation said on Friday.

Health authorities this week warned swimmers to avoid Balluta Bay and St. George’s Bay because E. coli, a bacteria associated with untreated sewage, was detected in water at both bays.

Swimming in the two bays is still not recommended.

A spokesperson for Water Services Corporation (WSC), the entity responsible for Malta’s sewage system, said the contamination was not their fault.

“The contamination is not caused by WSC's sewage network. Instead, it results from blockages due to third-party activities and improper waste disposal by said third parties into water culverts which shouldn’t be used for such use”.

“Our network has been thoroughly tested and confirmed to be leak-free,” the spokesperson said.

Sources involved in monitoring sea-water quality said sewage spills sometimes happen because system overloads. Tourist hotspots like Sliema and St Julian’ sare especially susceptible because of their dense population, particularly in summer months.

A spokesperson for the health ministry said the beaches will remain "closed" until three consecutive tests for the presence of E. coli are negative.

But when Times of Malta visited St George's Bay on Friday morning, many bathers were sunbathing and taking a dip. The only indication that the beaches were "closed" were signs warning that bathing was "not recommended" due to "extraordinary circumstances."

The sign makes no mention of the presence of E.Coli in the water.

E.Coli is the bacteria most commonly associated with food poisoning. While most adults recover from infection with E. coli within a week, the Mayo Clinic notes that young children and older adults infected have a greater risk of developing a life-threatening form of kidney failure.

This week's two contaminated bay warnings follow a similar warning made for Tal-Għażżien in St. Paul’s Bay last week. That bay was declared free of E.Coli this week.

Malta is currently being sued by the EU for what Brussels says is a violation of the EU Waste Water Directive by dumping untreated sewage at sea.

MEP candidate Peter Agius has also asked the National Audit Office to investigate the government for misuse of EU funds that were intended to develop sewage treatment facilities.

WSC says it is investing €310 million to modernise Malta’s water and sewage infrastructure. They say that money will be used to upgrade sewage treatment facilities to increase capacity and efficiency, improve the sewage network, implement water monitoring technologies and enhance wastewater recycling and reuse initiatives.