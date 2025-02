A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were seriously injured in a collision in Żejtun on Tuesday morning.

The police said the crash occurred in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at 11.30am.

It involved a Skoda Fabia driven by a 58-year-old woman from Żabbar and a Yamaha T115 driven by a 66-year-old man from Cospicua accompanied by a 56-year-old woman from Cosppicua, who was riding pillion.

Both were given first aid by a medical team before being hospitalised. .

The police are investigating.