Two international festivals are taking place in Malta between September 27 and 29: the Malta International Folk Festival and the Malta International End of Summer Festival.

Twelve international folk groups are participating in the fifth edition of the folk festival, while five bands and a majorette group are taking part in the first edition of the latter festival.

The participants

The Malta International Folk Festival will feature the following groups: Devet Osmi BG Folk Group – Bulgaria; Cultural Association of Electricity Authority Employees - Cyprus; Tuisuline Folk Group – Estonia; Paul Curmi Dancers − Malta; Cultural Association of Asia Minor and Residents of Agios Ioannis Serres − Greece; Saime Folk Group − Latvia; Suvartukas Folk Group − Lithuania; VPDK Vidupe Folk Group − Latvia; Ogygia Folk Group − Malta; Macedonian Sun Folk Group − Northern Macedonia; Kud Dukat Folk Group − Serbia; and Dimitrovec Folk Group – Slovakia.

The Malta International End of Summer Festival will see performances by: Antonino Montecassino Musical and Cultural Association – Italy; Malta Majorettes Twirling – Malta; Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia – Italy; Sociedade Filarmónica Vizelense – Portugal; Sud Street Band Musical Association – Italy; and Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette – Malta.

The programme

Friday, September 27

The Malta International Folk Festival will kick off in Buġibba Square at 7.30pm with the participation of all folk groups.

The Malta International End of Summer Festival will be held in Valletta from 6.30pm onwards. All the participating bands will parade from Triton Square to St George’s Square, where they will perform in a concert for a seated audience.

Saturday, September 28

The Malta International Folk Festival will move to Żejtun as part of the Żejt iż-Żejtun festival. All folk groups will parade through the streets of the locality from 7.30pm onwards and then perform on stage in the main square.

Meanwhile, the Malta International End of Summer Festival will feature a seated concert with the participation of the foreign bands in Buġibba Square, also starting at 7.30pm.

Sunday, September 29

Both festivals will come to an end in Valletta.

The participants of both festivals will parade from Triton Square to St George’s Square and back from 6.30pm onwards. At Great Siege Square, the folklore groups will perform their final show, while the foreign bands will be hosted by the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette for cultural exchanges at their band club.

The shows will be compèred by Brian Bonnici, Etienne Schembri and Debbie Scerri, and they are free of charge.

The festivals are organised by Leon Promotions Malta together with Euro Art Productions Italy, in collaboration with the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette on the occasion of their 150th anniversary celebrations, and with the collaboration of the St Paul’s Bay, Żejtun and Valletta local councils.