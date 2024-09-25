The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is holding consultations ahead of drafting a bill to raise punishment for those who assault public officials, including the police. 

The Malta Independent quotes long-distance swimmer Neil Agius saying he was 'super happy' after completing a record-beating 142km swim late on Monday. It also features concerns by the Medical Association of Malta as how plans for a new outpatients department were dumped, wasting €10m.

In-Nazzjon features a PN call for Joseph Cuschieri to be removed from his post of CEO of Project Green after an industrial Tribunal found that he unjustly terminated the employment of a senior MFSA official while he was CEO there. 

l-orizzont says there has been strong initial success for a new online reporting system introduced by the police. 

 

