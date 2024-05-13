For Malta to be successful in the Eurovision Song Contest, more importance needs to be given to producing unique songs in the national competition, two of Malta’s most prolific Eurovision songwriters have said.

After Malta failed to make it to the final stage of the Eurovision in Malmö on Saturday – for the third time in a row – the public was left questioning why Malta keeps failing to make Europe sing along to its songs.

“We need to understand that there are no fixed formulas for the Eurovision, we just need to be authentic, creative, and original,” Gerard James Borg told Times of Malta.

Sarah Bonnici on stage at the second semi-final. Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU.

Borg and fellow songwriter Philip Vella penned Ira Losco’s 7th Wonder which placed second in the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest.

They also wrote the Eurovision hit songs Desire sung by Claudette Buttigieg (2000), On Again...Off Again by Julie & Ludwig (2004), Vertigo by Olivia Lewis (2007), and Vodka by Morena (2008).

The duo have also collaborated with foreign composers and singers, and both have written Eurovision songs for other countries such as Russia, France, and Iceland.

“There is no magic formula to winning the competition, there were times when the songs I wrote did very well, and others where they did not,” Vella said.

Both Vertigo in 2007, and Vodka the following year, failed to qualify for the final.

“But in my opinion, the most important thing is for the song to be unique. The artist must catch the attention of the viewers, through their song and performance.”

Both praised Bonnici as a natural performer but both were critical of her song.

"It’s not easy to do what this girl has done, singing and dancing at the same time while controlling the nervousness that is bound to hit an artist before performing,” Borg said.

“But the song did not stick out enough,” Vella added. “Austria had a similar song, performance, and even costume, but at least the song was catchy.”

Borg believes the song was generic and he also found it difficult to connect with the artist.

“As a viewer, watching the act for the first time, I thought there were too many things going on up onstage and at some point, it all became too chaotic. I was watching with some foreign friends and they made similar comments.”

Vella has noticed a lack of charisma and uniqueness in the last few songs that represented Malta.

“When we used to do well you would see a spark in our contestants. Gianluca Bezzina and Ira Losco were charismatic, Chiara had a fantastic voice, and they all had something special.”

Lack of ‘love’ in national festival

Both believe the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, organised by PBS, needs a “shake-up”.

“I don’t believe the festival’s organisation is up to standard anymore,” Vella said.

He recalls a time when the national competition was taken seriously and local songwriters would work with Maltese singers trying to see what songs work best for the artists.

Philip Vella

“Today that is not the case. Today, we have writing camps, where we invite foreign composers and musicians to write songs for our Maltese artists and try to see what foreigners think is best for our artists.

"Before, there was a whole process of trying to find uniqueness in an artist, now that process is no more.”

Sarah Bonnici’s track Loop was written by Bonnici and eight other writers, including Swedish producers Joy Deb and Linnea Deb.

Vella believes many have lost interest in the Eurovision Song Contest and are now more interested in other national festivals, such as Mużika Mużika.

“People can tell that the organisers of that festival put a lot of heart into it. The national Eurovision competition has lost that.”

Gerard James Borg.

Borg said: “The local selection process is where I believe that things are going amiss. Some exceptional contributions remain hidden or are rejected, while average ones steal the spotlight.”

Both agreed that while Malta has a slight disadvantage due to televoting, it is not the main factor behind Malta’s recent lack of success.

“We have done well in the past, through televoting, so it’s not an excuse,” Vella said.

Borg said receiving a few “12 points” from neighbouring countries would not win the Eurovision. “In my opinion, you need a good song, a good artist, an impressive and original act that comes off as authentic and credible, and some luck!”

Good song no matter the language

The last time Malta competed with a Maltese song was in 1972 when Helen and Joseph sang L-Imħabba, which placed last in the competition.

Since then, the public and Eurovision academics have called for an authentic Maltese song reflecting the country’s culture.

The two songwriters disagree.

“I do not understand all the hype about singing in Maltese, a good song is a good song no matter in what language it is sung,” Borg said.

Vella agrees that a Maltese song is not a guarantee that the country will make it to the final.

“Whatever language, the song needs to be thought out properly. It must have a good melody and lyrics that listeners can sing along to,” he said.

A song in English could reach a broader audience, leading to more opportunities for the artist, he added.

“Experience in the field has taught me to think realistically. Maybe it is not what some would like to hear, but I’d rather be honest.”