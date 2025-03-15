Two men are under arrest on the suspicion of having burgled a Naxxar residence on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

Police detained the two men on Triq il-Buzjett after responding to a report of an ongoing theft at a house on the street. Two men were seen forcing their way into a house there and the two arrested men matched a description of the burglars.

The suspects are a 38-year-old Santa Venera resident and a 59-year-old man who lives in.

Both are being held by the police for interrogation.

