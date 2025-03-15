A man caught with 50 grams of cocaine stashed inside his car was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to criminal charges on Saturday.

Sven Woodhead, 22 and from Santa Lucija, was stopped by police close to the Msida skatepark and had his Smart car – which was not covered by a valid insurance policy - searched. Inside, officers found 90 sachets of suspected cocaine weighing a combined total of approximately 50 grams, as well as cannabis, a court heard.

Woodhead was arraigned on Saturday morning before Magistrate Monica Vella to answer to charges of drug possession in circumstances indicating it was not for his personal use, and driving an uninsured vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

The man’s lawyers asked the court to grant him bail, saying Woodhead was keen to get help for a drug addiction problem and willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

Prosecutors objected to the bail request, saying police are still investigating the case, that civilian witnesses have yet to testify and that the accused was caught with a substantial amount of drugs.

The court denied the bail request, saying proceedings were still at an early stage. It urged police to ensure the investigation did not drag on.

Woodhead was remanded in custody.

Attorney General Lawyer Kevin Valletta and Police Inspector Alfred Mangion led the prosecution.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the accused.