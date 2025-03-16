Two men have been charged in court and denied bail after being arrested near the location of an attempted burglary in Naxxar.

Jonathan Degiorgio and Ibrahim Hafes Ibrahim El-Degwy were arraigned in court following their arrest on March 15.

Inspector Joseph Mallia explained that the police were alerted to a break-in at a residence in Triq il-Busiett, Naxxar. Officers responded to the scene and spotted two men running away a short distance down the road. The suspects were immediately arrested.

No stolen items were reported missing by the victim. However, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which appeared to show the two accused wearing the same clothes as those seen fleeing the scene.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest, which was deemed lawful by the court.

Defence lawyers requested bail, but the prosecution objected, arguing that civilian witnesses, including eyewitnesses, had yet to testify. Additionally, the court was told that Degiorgio was already facing multiple breaches of bail, while El-Degwy had several past criminal convictions, making him an unreliable candidate for release.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima denied the pair bail, citing concerns over evidence tampering and the accused’s untrustworthiness.

Lawyers Dr Franco Debono and Dr Adreana Zammit appeared for Jonathan Degiorgio, while Dr Ingrid Zammit Young represented El-Degwy.