A man and a woman were injured on Sunday when hit by a car on Vjal il-Ħelsien, Żebbuġ.

The police said the accident was reported at 8am.

The 64-year-old woman and 68-year-old man, both from Żebbuġ, were hit by a Peugeot 306 driven by a 59-year-old man from the same locality.

The two were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where the woman was found to have suffered grievous injuries while the man was slightly injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.