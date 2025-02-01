Two men were hospitalised on Saturday after suffering grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents.

The first accident happened at Ħal Farrug Street, Luqa at 5am and involved a 34-year-old man from Qrendi. The police said the man lost control of the Ford Fiesta he was driving and crashed into an electricity pole. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

In a separate accident later on Saturday, a 59-year-old man from Fgura driving a Yamaha YB125 motorbike was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio driven by a 30-year-old man from Birkirkara. The accident happened in Rue D’Argens, Gżira at 12.45pm.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised with grievous injuries.

Investigations in both accidents are currently underway.