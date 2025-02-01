The government needs to seek a “long-term plan” to alleviate pressure on Mater Dei Hospital especially during the winter when seasonal illnesses increase the workload at the Emergency Department, the ADPD – The Green Party said on Saturday.

Expressing concern about the crisis unfolding at the Emergency Department at Mater Dei, ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said the emphasis should be on providing primary health care rather than “medical tourism”.

“Doctors and nurses and all health professional seek to give medical assistance to people and not ‘provide’ a touristic product," she said.

While acknowledging the work of medical professionals, Gauci called for a long-term plan which is consistent in the politics of healthcare.

She added that community-based health services should be strengthened and doctors working in private practice should have every support, including access to free public medical testing. Pharmacies participating in the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme (POYC) should be given greater assistance in ensuring that doctors and paramedics give the best possible care.

“Investing in medical services, including in family doctors, will help to reduce pressure on Mater Dei hospital,” she said.