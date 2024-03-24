Two motorcyclists were injured in separate traffic accidents early on Sunday, the police said.

The first accident occurred at 6.45am on the coast road near Salina when a 28-year-old man from St Paul's Bay was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed into a roundabout. A passenger was unhurt.

Magistrate Monica Vella is holding an inquiry.

In the second accident, a 51-year-old man from Sta Venera was injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Honda Fit car. The accident happened in Luqa Road, Sta Luċija at 8am. The driver of the car, a 48-year-old man from Kalkara was unhurt.

The police are investigating. 

 

