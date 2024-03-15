Female referee Joanna Vassallo has marked her debut in international competitions after taking charge of Spain’s big 9-0 win over Turkey in their opening game from the Women’s U-17’s European qualifications.

The two sides are part of a four-team qualifying group hosted by the Netherlands, also one of the participant teams, and includes Ukraine too.

Following this match, Vassallo will be a fourth official as the Netherlands take on Turkey before taking charge of the final group game between Turkey and Ukraine.

More details on SportsDesk. 

