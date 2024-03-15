Registered full-time employment in October increased by 8%, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 4.3% when compared to October 2022, according to administrative data provided by Jobsplus.

The National Statistics Office said in a statement that the labour supply (excluding part-timers) reached 281,156. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (20,788) and a decrease in registered unemployment (25).

Registered full-time employment

In 2023, administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities contributed mostly to the increase in full-time employment, when compared to October 2022.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 20,667 people to 228,643. Public sector full-time employment increased by 121 people to 51.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 798 when compared to October 2022, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 19,990.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 8.5% and 7.3%, respectively over 2022 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in October 2023 increased by 6.4% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022. The sectors that contributed mostly to the overall increase were professional, scientific and technical activities followed by the transportation and storage sector.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 41,244 up by 8.2% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,994 up by 4.3% when compared to the same month in 2022.