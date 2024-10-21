Nigel Farage hit in the face by the contents of a milkshake drinks cup during his general election campaign launch in Clacton-on-Sea, eastern England, on June 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

A woman on Monday pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake at the hard-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, doused the anti-immigration lawmaker as he left a pub in the seaside resort of Clacton, east of London, on June 4.

Farage was elected as the town's member of parliament on July 4.

Bowen initially denied the charge and criminal damage to a jacket belonging to Farage's security officer. But she changed her plea at the latest hearing in London.

Judge Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing until December 16 but called her actions "an unprovoked, targeted attack" on "an elected member of parliament".

"All options" were being considered as a punishment, he said, while releasing Bowen on unconditional bail.