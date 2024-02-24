Ukrainians in Malta gathered in the streets of Sliema in a wash of blue and yellow on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Clad in traditionally embroidered garments, the group carried a large Ukrainian flag and chanted “Stand with Ukraine”, “Make Russia pay” and “Bring back our children”.

The march which started near the St Julian's love monument moved towards Sliema. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Alexia Melkonyan, the head of volunteer organisation Ukrainian Community Malta, said the group organised the March in solidarity with their compatriots fighting in Ukraine and to remind the world that Ukraine still needs its help to stave off the invasion.

Alexia Melkonyan, head of volunteer organization Ukrainian Community Malta, organisers of the march. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

"We are here as part of the global campaign to stand with Ukraine that is taking part in 700 cities around the globe right now,” she said.

“Our aim is to remind people that the war is still ongoing, atrocities are happening as we speak now and we really need you to stand by us and to continue supporting us in our fight and in our aim to protect ourselves from this evil spreading."

The group regularly organises fundraising campaigns and events in Malta with the proceeds going towards charitable causes, mostly medical support and helping children in Ukraine.

Melkonyan said many of the attendees had found themselves in Malta after fleeing their country in 2022 at the start of the invasion, some of whom are still suffering the “devastating” consequences of their displacement.

“I am lucky that I am not one of those people and speaking to them every day reminds me how lucky I am to be able to have the clear sky above my head and to have the roof of my house intact and all my relatives alive,” she said.

“A lot of people here are living through trauma. Their children are living through trauma.

Most of the people have somebody fighting on the frontlines right now or know somebody who has been kidnapped or tortured, incapacitated or living in captivity and it’s a trauma they have to carry, she said.

The crowd was mostly made up of women and young children. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

”Noting the crowd of mostly women and young children, Melkonyan said the war is also keeping many families apart, with some children not being able to see or even speak to their fathers for long periods.

“But we are trying to turn our sadness into our strength because also for those people who are still there, we feel we need to keep the rear and that's why we're here raising awareness, so that we're not they're not forgotten and we can keep our cause alive.”

The group is to hold a rally at 4pm in Valletta.