A 43-year-old man who was seriously injured after a fall while at work on Friday has succumbed to his injuries.

The police announced that the man from Ghana died of his injuries at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Victor Axiak as well as police investigations and investigations by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority into the incident are underway.

The incident happened on Friday at about 1.45 pm while the man was at work in the Marsa Industrial zone.

The man fell from a height of about two storeys, sustaining serious injuries.

A medical team was dispatched and gave him first aid after which he was rushed to hospital by ambulance.