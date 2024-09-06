Forum Unions Maltin (For.U.M.) has expressed its “deep concern” over the criminal actions initiated against a university lecturer and his three students in a ‘white hat’ hacking case and urged the authorities to protect the affected individuals and ensure educational integrity is upheld.

Mark Joseph Vella and his students Michael Debono, Giorgio Grigolo and Luke Bjorn Scerri are due to be arraigned in March, accused of gaining unauthorised access to a computer’s data, software or supporting documentation and using, copying or modifying the data, software or document.

The charges were filed after the students found and exposed security flaws in Malta's largest student application, FreeHour, two years ago.

The students had e-mailed FreeHour to alert it of the security flaw and requested a reward - or ‘bug bounty’- a common practice in ethical or ‘white hat’ hacking. But they were arrested instead and had their computer equipment seized.

RELATED STORIES FreeHour wants a 'positive ending' for hackers, but won't say what that means

University association backs lecturer in 'white hat' hacking case

“While For. U.M. acknowledges that the matter is currently under judicial review, it stresses that an educational process conducted in line with ethical standards should not be deemed a cyber attack on an organisation,” the union said in a statement on Friday.

The union said the situation poses a “serious threat” to the educational process, which is essential for training students to use their computer-related skills and knowledge for the benefit of the community and organisations they serve.

"Moreover, it risks undermining the practical application of these skills in real-world scenarios. For.U.M. appeals to the relevant authorities to protect all affected individuals and to ensure that educational integrity is upheld."

The union also raised concerns about how rather than encouraging the students and properly training them as future cybersecurity experts, they are being subjected to criminal prosecution.

"The state’s involvement in this case only adds to the hostility faced by these young professionals, who are merely trying to develop vital skills and knowledge in cybersecurity—a field crucial for community and organisational security."