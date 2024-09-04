A university lecturer who is facing court charges along with three of his students in a 'white hat’ hacking case has been backed by the University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA).

Mark Joseph Vella and his students Michael Debono, Giorgio Grigolo and Luke Bjorn Scerri are due to be arraigned in March, accused of gaining unauthorised access to a computer’s data, software or supporting documentation and using, copying or modifying the data, software or document.

The charges were filed after the students found and exposed security flaws in Malta's largest student application, FreeHour, two years ago. The students had e-mailed FreeHour to alert it of the security flaw and requested a reward - or ‘bug bounty’- a common practice in ethical or ‘white hat’ hacking. But they were arrested instead and had their computer equipment seized.

The association said Vella has stated that he provided his students with the ethical framework that should be applied when discovering vulnerabilities through ethical or ‘white hat’ hacking, "thereby fulfilling his duties and responsibilities as a lecturer, and acting within the bounds of established ethical practices."

The association said that international guidelines specifically stated that before any such flaw was made public, it must be fixed - as was done in this case.

"The students resorted to a common practice when they asked for a non-monetary award for discovering these vulnerabilities. We believe that Dr Vella acted with academic integrity and in accordance with procedure," UMASA said, as it expressed solidarity and support.