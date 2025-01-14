An unlicensed motorist was arrested by the police on Monday afternoon after he tried to evade a roadblock in Marsa.

The police said the incident happened at 3.15pm in Cross Street.

The police observed the motorist driving a Range Rover trying to drive away when he noticed the police presence.

He was eventually stopped and found to lack a driving licence and insurance cover. Two children aged 11 and 12 were in the vehicle.

The man was also found to be in breach of bail conditions. He is due to be arraigned later on Tuesday.

 

