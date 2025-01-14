Ten local councils will be receiving about €270,000 between them to maintain and operate government infrastructural projects such as gardens, open air physical fitness facilities, trees, road lighting and public buildings.

The funding was announced by Local Government Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli and the director general of the local government division Emil Vassallo.

Civelli said local councils were best placed to know what their locality’s requirements were. That was why it was the local councils themselves that would apply for the funds.

She pointed out that the projects in question were in line with the government’s electoral pledge that every citizen would have access to open spaces not far from his home.

Vassallo said the scheme acknowledged the need for capital projects to be looked after and sustained.

The local councils benefitting from the scheme are those of Cospicua, Qormi, Birżebbuġa, Gudja, Ħamrun, Santa Luċija, Santa Venera, Siġġiewi, Mqabba and Żebbuġ, in Gozo.