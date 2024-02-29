Businesses operating in Malta face a dynamic consumer landscape. In an era where digitalisation and globalisation shape consumer behaviour, it becomes imperative for companies to stay abreast of emerging trends to remain competitive.

To address this crucial need, an exclusive business breakfast titled ‘Malta Consumer Trends 2024 - Understanding the Dynamics of Consumer Purchasing Behaviour’ is set to take place on March 14, 2024, at the Hilton Malta's Portomaso Suite, starting at 8.30am.

The event, organised and spearheaded by Digital Marketing Consultant Gordon Borg and Gordon Theobald, CEO of advisory firm B2B Malta Limited, promises to deliver invaluable insights derived from a comprehensive nationally representative survey.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a distinguished panel of industry experts and thought leaders, including Dr Gege Gatt, Prof. Franco Curmi, Karl Laspina, and Dr Joseph Gerada.

As the CEO of EBO, an AI enterprise revolutionising citizen engagement, Dr Gege Gatt brings a wealth of experience in digital entrepreneurship to the table. A TEDx speaker and IT-law specialist, Dr Gatt's insights into leveraging technology to understand and engage with consumers are invaluable. His role as a WHO reviewer on healthcare information strategy underscores his deep understanding of consumer-centric approaches in diverse sectors.

Heading the Marketing Department at the University of Malta, Prof. Franco Curmi is renowned for his interdisciplinary approach to marketing. With a Ph.D. from Lancaster University and extensive engagement with organizations spanning publishers to tech companies, Prof. Curmi's expertise lies in bridging the gap between academia and industry. His insights into the fusion of marketing, design, and computer science will offer attendees a unique perspective on harnessing innovation to drive consumer engagement.

As the Head of Bolt's Ride-Hailing Operations Team, Karl Laspina oversees strategic initiatives to enhance Bolt's market positioning in Malta. With a background in senior consultancy and a keen understanding of customer segmentation, Mr Laspina's insights into operational dynamics and customer-centric strategies are invaluable. His experience in advising big pharma in London underscores his proficiency in driving commercial success through targeted approaches.

With a background in economic and investment policy, Dr Joseph Gerada plays a pivotal role as the Regulator of the Family Business Office. His involvement in drafting key legislation, such as the Family Business Act, highlights his expertise in shaping the regulatory landscape to foster economic growth. Dr Gerada's insights into the interplay between policy frameworks and consumer behaviour offer attendees a comprehensive understanding of the broader market dynamics.

By exploring the convergence of international trends with local market dynamics, attendees of the Malta Consumer Trends 2024 event can glean actionable strategies to optimize their marketing efforts and enhance consumer engagement.

Join the experts on March 14, 2024, at the Hilton Malta's Portomaso Suite, as they unravel the intricacies of Maltese consumer trends and chart a course towards sustainable growth and success.

For more information and registration, please visit https://gordon.mt/events/.